Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declines By 13.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 5.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $13.28. 2,271,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,115. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

