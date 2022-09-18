Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declines By 16.8%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.45. 3,317,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,686. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average is $229.82. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
