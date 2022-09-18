Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Drops By 16.4%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,660,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 27,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 20,899,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,598. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

