Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Decreases By 17.0%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 2,150,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,935. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,269 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

