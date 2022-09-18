Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Increases By 16.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Genprex Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of GNPX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 193,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,781. Genprex has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Genprex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
