Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Drops By 17.5%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 18,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,980,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.