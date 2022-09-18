Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW) Grows By 35.3%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBBKW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,267. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBBKW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

