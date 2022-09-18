Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Decreases By 13.8%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

