Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Drops By 19.1%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

IGM Financial stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4368 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.