Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 42.9%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 331,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,244. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

