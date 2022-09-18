Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 26.0%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

