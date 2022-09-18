Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Decreases By 29.7%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

IZEA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 331,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

