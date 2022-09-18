Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rises By 23.1%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 628.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCDXF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $13.41 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. JCDecaux has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.