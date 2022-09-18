Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Drops By 13.5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jianpu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of Jianpu Technology worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

JT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 120,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,096. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

