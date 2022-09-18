Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Expands By 28.9%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 16,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,459. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.