Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 38.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBC Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 77,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
