Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 38.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.54. 77,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

