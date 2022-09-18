Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Increases By 37.4%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNL remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Kernel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

