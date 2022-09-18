Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Grows By 20.9%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,042,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 6,654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Lake Resources Stock Performance

LLKKF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 1,758,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.97.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

