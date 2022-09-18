Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Drops By 26.5%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
