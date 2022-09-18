Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Drops By 26.5%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,915,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.