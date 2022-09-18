Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Decreases By 21.5%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Lightbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,292. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.16. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Articles

