Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increases By 29.4%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 127,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,538. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $162.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

