Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Grows By 16.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 837,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $491.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,372,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,372,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 2,459,414 shares valued at $3,773,569. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

