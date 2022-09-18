Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Grows By 17.3%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,656,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 15,047,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

LUNMF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.