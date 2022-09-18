Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Decreases By 26.9%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 33,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,831. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

