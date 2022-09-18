Short Interest in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Drops By 29.3%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 260,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

