Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Declines By 13.8%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 16,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

