Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Declines By 13.8%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 16,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.