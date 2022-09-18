Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Drops By 25.0%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock remained flat at $39.50 during trading hours on Friday. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Announces Dividend

McRae Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

