Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Decreases By 30.1%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $235,576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MDU opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.