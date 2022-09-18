Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Drops By 25.9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.38. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.18 and a fifty-two week high of 0.96.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

