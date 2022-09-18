Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Increases By 13.2%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Meridian Price Performance

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meridian has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Meridian by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meridian by 13.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

