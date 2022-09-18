Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Declines By 18.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 602,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,473,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $617.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

