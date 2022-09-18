Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 517.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,423,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,614,000 after buying an additional 105,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $171.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.36.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.