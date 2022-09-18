Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 18,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,109. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.