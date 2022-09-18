Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 18,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,109. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
Small Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Pharma (DMTTF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.