Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.31 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,937. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

