Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Cut to €5.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.