Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Global Net Lease worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $13.27 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

