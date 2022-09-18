Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $33.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

