Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 11,938 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

