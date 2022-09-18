Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average of $377.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

