SparkPoint Fuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,071.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $47,988.05 and $17,071.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004787 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000395 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00032143 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

