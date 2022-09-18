SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,819 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $73,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4,249.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after buying an additional 615,730 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.