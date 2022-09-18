SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Cooper Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.