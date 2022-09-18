SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.23. The stock had a trading volume of 933,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.