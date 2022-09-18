Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

CXM stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,145.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,350. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $477,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

