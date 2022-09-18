SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.97

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and traded as low as $54.88. SPX Technologies shares last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 493,500 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

