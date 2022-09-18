StaFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001712 BTC on exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $20.43 million and $3.47 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00090952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00077989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007866 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000278 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

