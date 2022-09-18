Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by Fubon Bank to Buy

Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

SBUX opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.