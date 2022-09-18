Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 6.5 %

Bumble stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bumble by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,077,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,791,000 after purchasing an additional 297,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.