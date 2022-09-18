STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.