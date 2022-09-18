StockNews.com Lowers AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

AAON Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AAON by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

